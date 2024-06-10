Analog Century Management LP Sells 8,407 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Analog Century Management LP reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 4.8% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $576.18. 586,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,767. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $557.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.86.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

