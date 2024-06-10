Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price at C$16.94

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.94.

Several research firms have commented on D.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 148,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Insiders have acquired a total of 260,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$19.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$30.42.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

