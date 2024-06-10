Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Target Price at C$57.38

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTS

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$55.07 on Monday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The company has a market cap of C$27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.05.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of C$3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.2075145 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.