Analysts Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) PT at C$11.68

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$11.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.38. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.33 and a 12 month high of C$11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 367.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.