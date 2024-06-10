Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fortrea (FTRE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ: FTRE) recently:

6/6/2024 – Fortrea is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Fortrea is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Fortrea is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Fortrea had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Fortrea had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Fortrea was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/14/2024 – Fortrea had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Fortrea was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of FTRE stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,928. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -18.28.

Get Fortrea Holdings Inc alerts:

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortrea

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.