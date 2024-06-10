Analyzing GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) & The Competition

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% GEN Restaurant Group Competitors -8.88% -451.00% -5.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors 553 4826 6305 321 2.53

Earnings & Valuation

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 42.76%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 5.82%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million $8.41 million 53.83 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors $2.15 billion $247.82 million 27.59

GEN Restaurant Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.