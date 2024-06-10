Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000. United States Steel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Third Point LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $154,280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,952,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $95,529,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,912,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $68,840,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $38.12. 1,016,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.