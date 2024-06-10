Ankr Market Cap Reaches $397.49 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $397.49 million and $12.31 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,652.38 or 0.99937913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00093194 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0396057 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $15,195,779.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.