Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

