Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,703 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $3.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.86. 2,081,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,850. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.71.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

