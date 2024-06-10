Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 14,395.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple by 23,076.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,430,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,815,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.89. The stock had a trading volume of 53,103,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,586,152. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.