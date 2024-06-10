Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Shoshana Shendelman Sells 61,795 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,756,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shoshana Shendelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of APLT stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $5.11. 2,206,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLT. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after buying an additional 4,266,179 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,919,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,466,000. StemPoint Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,865,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

