Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.