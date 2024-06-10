Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.37 and last traded at $53.71. 262,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 450,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Arcellx Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,353,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,680 shares of company stock valued at $43,580,586 in the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Arcellx by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 185,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arcellx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,514,000 after purchasing an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 951.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

