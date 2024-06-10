Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230,223 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of ARCC remained flat at $21.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

