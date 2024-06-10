argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,567 shares during the quarter. argenx accounts for about 6.5% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.09% of argenx worth $469,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in argenx by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in argenx by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in argenx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 591,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in argenx by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.30. 118,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,218. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.68.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

