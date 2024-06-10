Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Arizona Metals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CVE AMC traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.99. 56,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,441. The company has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.99. Arizona Metals has a one year low of C$3.42 and a one year high of C$6.98.

Insider Activity

In other Arizona Metals news, Director Marc Magellan Pais sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$185,000.00.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

