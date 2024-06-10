Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Position Boosted by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 220.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465,000 shares during the quarter. ARM comprises 2.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.21% of ARM worth $160,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ARM by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 93.48.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up 3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 139.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,883,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,188,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is 114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is 101.99. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

