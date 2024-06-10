ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 3.6%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 141.71 and last traded at 141.44. 4,256,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,140,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at 136.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 93.48.

ARM Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 114.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 101.44.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

