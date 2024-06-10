Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Antonio J. Viana Sells 26,919 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Antonio J. Viana sold 26,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $211,314.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,566.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 144,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $314.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.14. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 25.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 87,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

