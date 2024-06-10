Artia Global Partners LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Artia Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Artia Global Partners LP owned about 0.11% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 188,274 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $472.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. On average, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.