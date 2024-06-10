ASD (ASD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.43 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $34.39 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,429.20 or 0.99952031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012301 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00091880 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05209114 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,476,048.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.