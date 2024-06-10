AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 564,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 336,060 shares.The stock last traded at $34.64 and had previously closed at $34.28.

AMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

