AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Raised to $13.00 at UBS Group

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.05% from the stock’s current price.

ASTS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. 4,236,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.54. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

