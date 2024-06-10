AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Raised to $13.00 at UBS Group

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.05% from the stock’s current price.
ASTS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
Read Our Latest Report on ASTS
AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 0.8 %
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.