ATB Capital Reiterates C$40.00 Price Target for Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

ATB Capital set a C$40.00 price objective on Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.64.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$40.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Capital Power has a one year low of C$33.90 and a one year high of C$45.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.