Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $452.64 on Friday. Atrion has a 12-month low of $274.98 and a 12-month high of $602.59. The stock has a market cap of $796.65 million, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.16 and a 200-day moving average of $388.11.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Atrion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

