Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 173600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 8.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.