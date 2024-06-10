Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $29.28 Million Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045,935 shares during the quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.51% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 341,584 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $8.56. 172,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $363.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 905.83% and a negative return on equity of 229.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

