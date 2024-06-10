Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,150,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Shares of RARE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,046. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

