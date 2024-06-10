Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Kymera Therapeutics comprises 1.3% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $96,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 463,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 86,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 139,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $5,880,738.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,830 shares in the company, valued at $35,001,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 139,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $5,880,738.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 828,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,001,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 115,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $4,860,250.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,676,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,470,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,976. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of KYMR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 688,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,440. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.