Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $60.00 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $7.16 or 0.00010287 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $60.00 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010237 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,515.74 or 0.99885177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012291 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00092738 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,750,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,731,172.49698678 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.39161664 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 458 active market(s) with $31,379,232.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

