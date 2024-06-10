Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 67742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Azimut Exploration Trading Down 9.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

