AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of AZZ worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $9,715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,286,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.54. 211,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,258. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

