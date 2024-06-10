B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
B2Gold Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.58 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
