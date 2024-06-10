B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

B2Gold Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.58 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Insiders have sold 355,874 shares of company stock worth $1,371,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

