Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.93.

BIDU stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22. Baidu has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

