Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,331,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,867,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.52. The company has a market cap of $395.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $264.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.