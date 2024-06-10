Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,679,846 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 180.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679,846 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $93,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. 782,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

