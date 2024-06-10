Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,931 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.59% of Principal Financial Group worth $109,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.24. 257,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,703. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

