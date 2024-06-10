Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $105.73 Million in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,881,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,728,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of Corebridge Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRBG. Mariner LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $29.31. 1,534,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,096. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

