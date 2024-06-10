Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,928,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,708,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

