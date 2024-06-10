Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819,285 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $118,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,965,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,805,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17. The company has a market cap of $309.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.