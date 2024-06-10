Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
BKSC stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.53. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
