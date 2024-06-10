Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 179.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 721,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 33.8% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.