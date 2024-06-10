Barclays Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $27.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $4,504,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 918.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 107,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

