Bellevue Group AG Grows Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $40,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,664,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 329,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 291,156 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRRK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.80. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.