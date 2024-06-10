Bellevue Group AG Has $50.83 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,099 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $50,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ELV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $536.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.