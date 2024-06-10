Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Insulet were worth $62,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Insulet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PODD stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.04. 541,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.44. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $298.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

