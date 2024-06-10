Bellevue Group AG Sells 419,686 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,686 shares during the quarter. Axonics comprises 1.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 3.62% of Axonics worth $114,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.04. 432,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,965. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -209.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

