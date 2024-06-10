Bellevue Group AG Sells 519,713 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,713,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,713 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 6.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $440,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.79. 897,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,655. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.54.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

