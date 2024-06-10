Bellevue Group AG Sells 530 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.17% of Cooper Companies worth $32,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on COO. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

